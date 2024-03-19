University of New Mexico Midshipmen Participate in University of Colorado Drill Meet

240309-N-GR847-1002 (March 9, 2024) Midshipmen from The University of New Mexico participate in the endurance race at The University of Colorado Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Drill Meet in Boulder, Colo., March 9. Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support also includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command in Newport, R.I., and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman 3rd Class Jonathan Hua)

