University of Colorado Hosts Drill Meet

BOULDER, Colo. - The University of Colorado Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) hosted the 29th annual Colorado Drill Meet, March 7-9.



The multi-service event saw 20 collegiate teams of more than 420 midshipmen and cadets competing in multiple events over the course of the meet. For the first time, CU Boulder NROTC also hosted more than 200 Naval and Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets from 7 high schools in a parallel competition, March 9.



Naval Inspector General, Vice Adm. John Fuller, provided opening remarks at Balch Fieldhouse inspiring and encouraging all participants throughout the duration of the meet.



“Your NROTC training is preparing you be competent and successful leaders in the environments in which our military must operate,” said Fuller. “This meet is a fun way to evaluate your progress. It’s a way to check up on how you are maturing and growing as leaders and future operators. I could not be prouder of your willingness to pursue service, and I look forward to the competition and your continued growth.”



The meet was planned and executed by University of Colorado Midshipmen and consisted of seven evolutions including: pistol and rifle marksmanship; an endurance race; a knowledge competition; squad drill; and color guard competition.



The home team, Colorado University NROTC, took the overall honors and also won the knowledge competition and endurance race. UC Berkeley finished first in the shooting competition. The University of Oklahoma won the squad drill event, and the University of Missouri took home the color guard competition.



Eight units, US Merchant Marine Academy, Jacksonville, Villanova, Notre Dame, Penn, Cornell, Michigan, and the US Air Force Academy, participated in the event for the first time.



Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, provided remarks at the closing ceremony.



"In the spirit of teamwork, discipline, and competency displayed throughout this competition, you exemplified the dedication and discipline expected in service,” said Mattingly. “Congratulations to all participants for showcasing the highest standards of excellence. Our future force is in great hands with each of you joining the ranks."



The 2024 Colorado Drill Meet provided a platform for future leaders to hone essential skills, reinforcing the commitment to excellence as warfighters.



NSTC supports 98 percent of officer and enlisted initial accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC oversees Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., all NROTC programs at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, Rhode Island, and the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide.



For more information on NROTC visit: www.nrotc.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 10:54 Story ID: 466632 Location: BOULDER, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Colorado Hosts Drill Meet, by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.