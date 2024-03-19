Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of New Mexico Midshipmen Participate in University of Colorado Drill Meet [Image 2 of 3]

    University of New Mexico Midshipmen Participate in University of Colorado Drill Meet

    BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command     

    240309-N-GR847-1001 (March 9, 2024) Midshipmen from The University of New Mexico compete in squad basic at The University of Colorado Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Drill Meet in Boulder, Colo., March 9. Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support also includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command in Newport, R.I., and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman 3rd Class Jonathan Hua)

