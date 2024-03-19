Army, Marine Engineers celebrate patron saint, St. Patrick

Soldiers in advanced individual training with Company D, 554th Engineer Battalion, get ready for the games to begin March 15 on Gerlach Field, during a celebration of St. Patrick, the patron saint of engineers, hosted by the Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment's Engineer Equipment Instruction Company.

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US