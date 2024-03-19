Army, Marine Engineers celebrate patron saint, St. Patrick

Marines participate in the tug-of-war event during a celebration of St. Patrick, the patron saint of engineers, hosted by the Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment's Engineer Equipment Instruction Company, March 15 on Gerlach Field.

