    Army, Marine Engineers celebrate patron saint, St. Patrick [Image 1 of 6]

    Army, Marine Engineers celebrate patron saint, St. Patrick

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Advanced Individual Training Soldiers with Company D, 554th Engineer Battalion, participate in the tire-flipping competition during a celebration of St. Patrick, the patron saint of engineers, hosted by the Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment's Engineer Equipment Instruction Company, March 15 on Gerlach Field.

    by Melissa Buckley

    Fort Leonard Wood

