Advanced Individual Training Soldiers with Company D, 554th Engineer Battalion, participate in the tire-flipping competition during a celebration of St. Patrick, the patron saint of engineers, hosted by the Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment's Engineer Equipment Instruction Company, March 15 on Gerlach Field.
|03.15.2024
|03.20.2024 12:53
Army, Marine Engineers celebrate patron saint, St. Patrick
