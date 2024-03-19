Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACOM, Korea Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 3 of 5]

    PACOM, Korea Commanders Testify at HASC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command, and Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speak before testifying to the House Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C. March 20, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, PACOM, Korea Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    PACOM
    UN
    HASC
    EJ Hersom

