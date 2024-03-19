Dr. Ely S. Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command, and Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, wait to testify before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C. March 20, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:42 Photo ID: 8299442 VIRIN: 240320-D-DB155-1001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.58 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACOM, Korea Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.