Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C. March 20, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
This work, PACOM, Korea Commanders Testify at HASC [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
