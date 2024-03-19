51st OSS weather craftsmen train at Namji

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Race Gardner and Anthony Thornton, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather craftsmen, monitor weather equipment at an emergency landing site training event near Namji, ROK, March 13, 2024. ELS training events test air operations and readiness, allowing Airmen in multiple career fields to conduct realistic training in austere environments. U.S. military personnel partnered with personnel from the Republic of Korea in order to strengthen the U.S. and ROK military alliance and increase proficiency in the use of ELS between the partnered nations. Air Force initial weather training takes place at the 335th Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

