    51st OSS weather craftsmen train at Namji [Image 2 of 4]

    51st OSS weather craftsmen train at Namji

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    7th Air Force

    Airmen from the 51st Operations Support Squadron monitor weather equipment at an emergency landing site training event near Namji, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2024. ELS training events test air operations and readiness, allowing Airmen in multiple career fields to conduct realistic training in austere environments. U.S. military personnel partnered with personnel from the Republic of Korea in order to strengthen the U.S. and ROK military alliance and increase proficiency in the use of ELS between the partnered nations. Air Force initial weather training takes place at the 335th Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:25
    Photo ID: 8299242
    VIRIN: 240313-F-TX306-1012
    Resolution: 1824x2741
    Size: 460.05 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, 51st OSS weather craftsmen train at Namji [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Republic of Korea
    51st Operations Support Squadron
    335th Training Squadron
    Second Air Force

