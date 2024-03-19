NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 19, 2024) – Maintainers, aviators, and aircrew assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 prepare a CMV-22B Osprey for a functional check flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 19, 2024. Functional check flights are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach for return to safe flight operations. VRM-50 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8297980
|VIRIN:
|240319-N-VD554-1646
|Resolution:
|4459x2973
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
