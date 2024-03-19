Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 19, 2024) – Maintainers, aviators, and aircrew assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 prepare a CMV-22B Osprey for a functional check flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 19, 2024. Functional check flights are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach for return to safe flight operations. VRM-50 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 19:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Osprey
    Naval Aviation
    CNAF
    AIRPAC
    CNAP
    VRM-30

