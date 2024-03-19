NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 19, 2024) – Maintainers, aviators, and aircrew assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 prepare a CMV-22B Osprey for a functional check flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 19, 2024. Functional check flights are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach for return to safe flight operations. VRM-50 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 19:47 Photo ID: 8297908 VIRIN: 240319-N-VD554-1352 Resolution: 4814x3439 Size: 1.91 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.