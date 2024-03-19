Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha P Montenegro 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 19, 2024) – Maintainers, aviators, and aircrew assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 prepare a CMV-22B Osprey for a functional check flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 19, 2024. Functional check flights are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach for return to safe flight operations. VRM-30 is the U. S. Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey squadron, established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha P. Montenegro)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8297946
    VIRIN: 240319-N-RM440-1074
    Resolution: 4671x3114
    Size: 757.5 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Samantha P Montenegro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Naval Aviation
    CNAF
    AIRPAC
    CNAP
    VRM-30

