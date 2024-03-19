CMV-22B Osprey Functional Check Flight

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 19, 2024) – Maintainers, aviators, and aircrew assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 prepare a CMV-22B Osprey for a functional check flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 19, 2024. Functional check flights are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach for return to safe flight operations. VRM-30 is the U. S. Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey squadron, established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha P. Montenegro)

