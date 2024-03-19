Air Force Global Strike Command chief scientist Dr. Donna Senft presents a certification of accomplishment to U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brandon Estrada-Herrera, 2nd Communications Squadron knowledge management technician from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, upon his graduation from the Striker Airmen Coder program in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 12, 2024. Airmen from across the command were the sixth cohort of Airmen to finish the six-month program, administered by the Cyber Innovation Center through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC, that is aimed at training Airmen in software development, data analytics and other essential coding skill; equipping them to innovate and efficiently solve technical problems in their own units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman