Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 2 of 2]

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike Command chief scientist Dr. Donna Senft presents a certification of accomplishment to U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brandon Estrada-Herrera, 2nd Communications Squadron knowledge management technician from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, upon his graduation from the Striker Airmen Coder program in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 12, 2024. Airmen from across the command were the sixth cohort of Airmen to finish the six-month program, administered by the Cyber Innovation Center through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC, that is aimed at training Airmen in software development, data analytics and other essential coding skill; equipping them to innovate and efficiently solve technical problems in their own units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8297545
    VIRIN: 240312-F-FG097-1002
    Resolution: 3075x1841
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center
    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    SAC Program
    Cyber Innovation Center
    Striker Airmen Coder Program
    STRIKWERX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT