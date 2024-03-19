New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command pose for a photo after graduating from the command’s Striker Airmen Coder program in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 12, 2024. The team was the sixth cohort of Airmen to finish the six-month program, administered by the Cyber Innovation Center through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC, that is aimed at training Airmen in software development, data analytics and other essential coding skill; equipping them to innovate and efficiently solve technical problems in their own units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)

