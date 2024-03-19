Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 1 of 2]

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command pose for a photo after graduating from the command’s Striker Airmen Coder program in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 12, 2024. The team was the sixth cohort of Airmen to finish the six-month program, administered by the Cyber Innovation Center through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC, that is aimed at training Airmen in software development, data analytics and other essential coding skill; equipping them to innovate and efficiently solve technical problems in their own units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8297544
    VIRIN: 240312-F-FG097-1001
    Resolution: 2874x2251
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center
    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    SAC Program
    Cyber Innovation Center
    Striker Airmen Coder Program
    STRIKWERX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT