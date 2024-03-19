Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command pose for a photo after graduating from the command’s Striker Airmen Coder program in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 12, 2024. The team was the sixth cohort of Airmen to finish the six-month program, administered by the Cyber Innovation Center through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC, that is aimed at training Airmen in software development, data analytics and other essential coding skill; equipping them to innovate and efficiently solve technical problems in their own units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8297544
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-FG097-1001
|Resolution:
|2874x2251
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New class of Striker Airmen Coders graduate from AFGSC Cyber Innovation Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT