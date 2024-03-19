VA Casualty Bus Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group prepare to move a gurney from a mass casualty bus assigned to the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs during training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2024. These trainings are important not only for repetition but to build rapport and make sure everyone is familiar with their roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

