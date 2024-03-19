U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group gather around a mass casualty bus assigned to the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs during training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2024. In any future mass casualty situation, the VA mass casualty incident bus may be the main vehicle used by Airmen to provide medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 15:04 Photo ID: 8297275 VIRIN: 240315-F-PT849-1016 Resolution: 7008x4721 Size: 5.49 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VA Casualty Bus Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.