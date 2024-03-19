Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Casualty Bus Training [Image 4 of 6]

    VA Casualty Bus Training

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group listen to a demonstration from a member of the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs simulation lab team during training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2024. In any future mass casualty situation, the VA mass casualty incident bus may be the main vehicle used by Airmen to provide medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 15:04
    Photo ID: 8297305
    VIRIN: 240315-F-PT849-1008
    Resolution: 7612x5217
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Casualty Bus Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

