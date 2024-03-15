Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Hill, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electronics technician, tests Project BlastWave’s ability to protect the water treatment facility at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. Project Blastwave is part of a zero-trust alliance, a DoD directed policy, that only allows certain groups to gain access to critical infrastructure systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8296221
    VIRIN: 240222-F-HO957-1029
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution
    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution
    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Cyber security system
    Project BlastWave software

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT