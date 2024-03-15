Michael Hill, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electronics technician, tests Project BlastWave’s ability to protect the water treatment facility at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. Project Blastwave is part of a zero-trust alliance, a DoD directed policy, that only allows certain groups to gain access to critical infrastructure systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:10 Photo ID: 8296221 VIRIN: 240222-F-HO957-1029 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.