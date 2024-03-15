Michael Hill, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electronics technician, tests Project BlastWave’s ability to protect the water treatment facility at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. Project Blastwave is part of a zero-trust alliance, a DoD directed policy, that only allows certain groups to gain access to critical infrastructure systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8296221
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-HO957-1029
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
