Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution

52nd Civil Engineer Squadron operates a rack of servers at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. The servers operate Project BlastWave, a pilot program at Spangdahlem that helps protect industrial control systems, such as water treatment plants, from cyber attacks and ransomware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE