Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 1 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Servers where the Project BlastWave software is held protect the digital systems at the water treatment facility on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron maintains these servers, which operate Project Blastwave, a cyber security system to protect water and wastewater infrastructure on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8296219
    VIRIN: 240222-F-HO957-1011
    Resolution: 5288x3835
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution
    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution
    Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    2nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Cyber security system
    Project BlastWave software

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT