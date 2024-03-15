Servers where the Project BlastWave software is held protect the digital systems at the water treatment facility on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron maintains these servers, which operate Project Blastwave, a cyber security system to protect water and wastewater infrastructure on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE This work, Spangdahlem AB becomes first DoD installation to implement BlastWave cyber security solution [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS