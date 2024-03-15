Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Civil Engineer leaders across the total force enterprise gathered to discuss hot topics impacting engineers and foster collaboration at the 2024 Civil Engineer Summit, from March 4-8, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The CE Summit encompasses the March CE Board, Readiness Working Groups, Executive Sessions with Legacies, and the CE Annual Awards Banquet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 08:54
    Photo ID: 8296195
    VIRIN: 240306-O-HT016-1672
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024
    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024
    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024
    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024
    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Great Power Competition
    CE Summit
    CE Enterprise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT