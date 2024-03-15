Civil Engineer leaders across the total force enterprise gathered to discuss hot topics impacting engineers and foster collaboration at the 2024 Civil Engineer Summit, from March 4-8, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The CE Summit encompasses the March CE Board, Readiness Working Groups, Executive Sessions with Legacies, and the CE Annual Awards Banquet.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8296196
|VIRIN:
|240305-O-HT016-4153
|Resolution:
|1686x1080
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT