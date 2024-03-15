Taking Civil Engineering to New Heights: CE Summit 2024

Courtesy Photo | Civil Engineer leaders across the total force enterprise gathered to discuss hot...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Civil Engineer leaders across the total force enterprise gathered to discuss hot topics impacting engineers and foster collaboration at the 2024 Civil Engineer Summit, from March 4-8, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The CE Summit encompasses the March CE Board, Readiness Working Groups, Executive Sessions with Legacies, and the CE Annual Awards Banquet. see less | View Image Page

Civil Engineer leaders across the total force enterprise gathered to discuss hot topics impacting engineers and foster collaboration at the 2024 Civil Engineer Summit, from March 4-8, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The CE Summit encompasses the March CE Board, Readiness Working Groups, Executive Sessions with Legacies, and the CE Annual Awards Banquet.



“CE Summit is an opportunity for leaders across the enterprise to come together to discuss mission-critical topics,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Hartless, Director of Air Force Civil Engineers. “Coming together in this forum is vital to the success of Civil Engineers, making sure everything we do benefits our Airmen. After all, our Airmen are our most lethal asset.”



During February’s AFA Warfare Symposium, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced 24 key decisions the Department of the Air Force will implement to increase competitiveness during the era of Great Power Competition. These 24 key decisions informed and influenced briefs during the first CE Board of 2024, which kicked off CE Summit.



Alongside Maj. Gen. John Allen, Commander, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Brig. Gen. William Kale, Commander, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Brig. Gen. Patrick Miller, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, and Brig. Gen. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Deputy Director, Resource Integration HAF, Hartless provided an outlook on the way forward for 2024 at the first CE Board of the year. CE Board is an opportunity for Civil Engineer leaders to discuss, pose questions, and make decisions on critical civil engineering topics. Leaders discussed a wide array of topics, including Great Power Competition, Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances, Human Capital Working Groups, and more.



The Readiness Working Groups came together to tackle specific readiness topics for the future fight. Following the guidance from Kendall, Civil Engineer leaders are prepared to make decisions to pave the way for success.



“This year our CE Summit is particularly important given that it’s coming on the heels of the Great Power Competition announcement,” said Col. Tom Bongiovi, HAF/A4C Readiness Division Chief. “Preparedness and readiness are crucial to preparing Airmen for the future fight in an ever-changing environment.”



During the week, there was an Executive Session with Directorate of Civil Engineer Legacies, where former and current leaders exchange career field updates and leadership insight. Legacies in attendance were Maj Gen Tim Byers (Ret.), Maj Gen Tim Green (Ret.), Chief MSgt Michael Dorris (Ret.), and Chief MSgt James Roy (Ret.).



Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Air Force Institution of Technology is the Department of the Air Force’s lead organization for advanced, multi-disciplinary academic education, as well as technical professional continuing education. Students at AFIT had the opportunity to be part of CE Summit, listening to briefs and connecting with leaders across the enterprise.



“AFIT students have the unique opportunity to be a part of CE Summit early in their career. CE Summit not only provides them the chance to listen to hot topics surrounding the force, but it is a week full of camaraderie. AFIT students are learning the ropes and honing their skills, and part of these briefs is them seeing what they’re learning in-action. What they do in the classroom directly translates to the work they will be doing at the installation level,” said Hartless.



The pinnacle event of CE Summit was the CE Annual Awards Banquet, where 2023 winners were recognized and celebrated for their dedication and contributions to the CE enterprise and Air Force. “Recognizing our Airmen Engineers who went above and beyond to better civil engineering and the Air Force is a profound feeling,” said Hartless. “It brings me great pride to lead an outstanding group of dedicated, hardworking people.”



The 2023 award winners, leaders, and members of the enterprise gathered for a night of celebration and camaraderie, where they looked to the future, knowing Airmen around the world will continue taking civil engineering to new heights, always finding innovative solutions to complex problems.