Joint battle drills

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington conduct a room clearing class for soldiers of the Royal Thai Army, as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. The U.S. trains with regional partners and allies to set the conditions for success across the Indo-Pacific. A strong U.S./Thai alliance helps to foster a free and open region where all countries can enjoy peace and prosperity. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

