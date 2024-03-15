Joint battle drills

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Panyan, an infantryman with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, instructs soldiers of the Royal Thai Army on the capabilities of the M240 Bravo machine gun as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. HG 24 supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command by building readiness through tough, realistic training. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 03:49
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
