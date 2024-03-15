Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint battle drills [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint battle drills

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Panyan, an infantryman with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, instructs soldiers of the Royal Thai Army on the capabilities of the M240 Bravo machine gun as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. HG 24 supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command by building readiness through tough, realistic training. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    This work, Joint battle drills [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    Royal Thai Army
    117th Infantry Battalion
    Hanauman Guardian 2024

