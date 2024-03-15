U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Panyan, an infantryman with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, instructs soldiers of the Royal Thai Army on the capabilities of the M240 Bravo machine gun as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. HG 24 supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command by building readiness through tough, realistic training. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:49 Photo ID: 8296065 VIRIN: 240212-A-JF456-1004 Resolution: 6366x4312 Size: 5.85 MB Location: LOP BURI, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint battle drills [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.