U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Winter (back), a squad leader from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, instructs soldiers from the Royal Thai Army on react-to-fire procedures as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. HG 24 aims to sustain the long-standing relationship between the United States’ and Royal Thai Armies. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 03:50
|Photo ID:
|8296063
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-JF456-1002
|Resolution:
|3858x2549
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint battle drills [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT