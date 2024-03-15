Joint battle drills

U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Winter (back), a squad leader from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 117th Infantry Battalion, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, instructs soldiers from the Royal Thai Army on react-to-fire procedures as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 12. HG 24 aims to sustain the long-standing relationship between the United States’ and Royal Thai Armies. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: LOP BURI, TH