U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, pose for a group photo during an award ceremony for Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel, Bravo Company gunnery sergeant, who earned the Jim Kallstrom Award on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 14, 2024. In 2023, while serving as the traffic chief with Provost Marshal’s Office, H&S BN, MCIPAC, Marvel responded to an individual in distress, and, through her decisive actions, she prevented a fatal situation. Her actions showcased remarkable professionalism, unwavering perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to her duty. Administered by the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, the Jim Kallstrom Awards recognizes those Military Police, who in the performance of their duties, best exemplify the ethos of protect and serve, and honor, courage and commitment and a genuine concern for the well-being of the Corps, fellow Marines and the community they serve. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

