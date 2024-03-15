Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC, H&S Bn Bravo Company Gunnery Sgt. receives Jim Kallstrom Award [Image 1 of 3]

    MCIPAC, H&amp;S Bn Bravo Company Gunnery Sgt. receives Jim Kallstrom Award

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel, Bravo Company gunnery sergeant with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives remarks during her award ceremony for the Jim Kallstrom Award on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 14, 2024. In 2023, while serving as the traffic chief with Provost Marshal’s Office, H&S BN, MCIPAC, Marvel responded to an individual in distress, and, through her decisive actions, she prevented a fatal situation. Her actions showcased remarkable professionalism, unwavering perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to her duty. Administered by the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, the Jim Kallstrom Awards recognizes those Military Police, who in the performance of their duties, best exemplify the ethos of protect and serve, and honor, courage and commitment and a genuine concern for the well-being of the Corps, fellow Marines and the community they serve. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC, H&S Bn Bravo Company Gunnery Sgt. receives Jim Kallstrom Award [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Courage
    Bravery
    H&S Battalion
    MCIPAC
    Jim Kallstrom Award

