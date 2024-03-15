Members of the Joint Planning Support Element collaborate for multidomain operational planning during a mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. The planning element typically consisted of reservists who were hand-selected for their subject matter expertise that they can leverage from civilian industries, education, or training. This allows the JECC to tailor teams of planners to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:34 Photo ID: 8295378 VIRIN: 240308-A-DH023-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.97 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.