Members of the Joint Planning Support Element collaborate for multidomain operational planning during a mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. The planning element typically consisted of reservists who were hand-selected for their subject matter expertise that they can leverage from civilian industries, education, or training. This allows the JECC to tailor teams of planners to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 17:34
|Photo ID:
|8295378
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-DH023-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT