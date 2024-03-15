Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    U.S. Army South

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Air Plans Chief, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rebecca Wynn, listens to other members of the Joint Planning Support Team, during the mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. The command enlisted the assistance of JPSE to synchronize joint planning considerations for a dynamically changing and intricate region. They aimed to implement continuous transformation measures to ensure that adversaries cannot surpass U.S. military forces in traditional battlefields or in the emerging frontiers of space and cyberspace.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:34
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    interoperability
    arsouth
    transformation
    ustranscom
    jecc
    ussouth

