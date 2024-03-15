U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations

Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Air Plans Chief, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rebecca Wynn, listens to other members of the Joint Planning Support Team, during the mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. The command enlisted the assistance of JPSE to synchronize joint planning considerations for a dynamically changing and intricate region. They aimed to implement continuous transformation measures to ensure that adversaries cannot surpass U.S. military forces in traditional battlefields or in the emerging frontiers of space and cyberspace.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

