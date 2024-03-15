Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    U.S. Army South

    Members of the Joint Planning Support Element collaborate for multidomain operational planning during a mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. Throughout the conference, U.S. Army South staff provided mission insights and vector checks to ensure that the planning achieved the requirements of mission partner.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

