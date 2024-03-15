U.S. Army South leverages Joint Enabling Capabilities Command expertise for multidomain operations

Members of the Joint Planning Support Element collaborate for multidomain operational planning during a mission readiness exercise, Feb. 26-March 8, 2024, at U.S. Army South headquarters. Throughout the conference, U.S. Army South staff provided mission insights and vector checks to ensure that the planning achieved the requirements of mission partner.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura)

