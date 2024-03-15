Special Actions Branch stands ready to help Soldiers, Families

The Army Human Resources Command Special Actions Branch poses for a photo in front of the HRC building (Special Actions Branch Chief Michael Slaven is pictured at the front right). Slaven and his Compassionate Actions Team worked with Bumaangla to get him, and his family stationed in Loma Linda, California for his daughter’s care. The Special Actions Branch consists of four sections that include security, medical coordination, compassionate actions, and Soldier actions. Each section handles different situations, but they commonly work together to assist Soldiers with complex personal and Family challenges

