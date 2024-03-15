Special Actions Branch stands ready to help Soldiers, Families

Photo By Erin Sherwood | The Army Human Resources Command Special Actions Branch poses for a photo in front of...... read more read more Photo By Erin Sherwood | The Army Human Resources Command Special Actions Branch poses for a photo in front of the HRC building (Special Actions Branch Chief Michael Slaven is pictured at the front right). Slaven and his Compassionate Actions Team worked with Bumaangla to get him, and his family stationed in Loma Linda, California for his daughter’s care. The Special Actions Branch consists of four sections that include security, medical coordination, compassionate actions, and Soldier actions. Each section handles different situations, but they commonly work together to assist Soldiers with complex personal and Family challenges see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – When Sgt. Danny Bumaangla’s daughter suddenly developed a neurological disorder that required immediate surgery, his Family was thrown for a loop. The Bumaangla’s were in the middle of a permanent change of station move when they got the news and were forced to stop in California on the way to their new Hawaii duty station.



“My daughter’s doctor told us it was urgent, and we couldn’t delay the surgery for long,” Bumaangla said.



The Bumaangla’s immediately enrolled their daughter into the Exceptional Family Member program, but EFMP determined that medical resources necessary to care for the child were not available on the island, and the assignment had to be deleted.



Bumaangla’s talent manager at the time helped him submit the required EFMP check for Fort Irwin, California, in hopes of assigning him there. However, because of the remoteness of Fort Irwin and his daughter’s need for extensive follow up care, the installation could not support the assignment. The Bumaangla Family was stuck in transit.



“Everyone was trying to figure out what was going to happen for us,” he said.



The situation was incredibly stressful for the Family, who during a huge transition had to manage a major change of where they would settle next.



“I love being a Solider,” Bumaangla said, “but my job does not take priority over my wife and kids, it just doesn’t.”



Amid the confusion and stress, Michael Slaven, the Special Actions Branch chief at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, reached out to Bumaangla.



“He told me, ‘I’m here to help you. What do you want to do? We can get you where you need to be,’” Bumaangla said. “I told him, ‘I want to be in California to be with my daughter. My daughter is going through all these things, and I don’t want my wife to be alone through it. I don’t want her to feel like she’s doing all of this by herself.’”



That’s when Slaven suggested Bumaangla be assigned to a recruiting station. This assignment would allow him to be stationed in Loma Linda, California, right where his daughter was receiving care versus being at a more remote duty station like Fort Irwin.



The Special Actions Branch, Southern California Recruiting Battalion and U.S. Army Recruiting Command leadership worked together to get Bumaangla attached to the Loma Linda recruiting station. Bumaangla’s leadership was impressed with the dedicated noncommissioned officer and encouraged him to consider becoming a recruiter to further his Army career.



After his daughter was well on the road to recovery, he accepted the opportunity and was sent to Fort Knox for eight weeks to attend the Army Recruiter Course through the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College. As another benefit, through the Recruit the Recruiter program he earned the rank of staff sergeant upon completing training.



The Bumaangla Family is just one of many Army Families the Special Actions Branch has helped through unique challenges. The branch consists of four sections that include security, medical coordination, compassionate actions, and Soldier actions. Each section handles different situations, but they commonly work together to assist Soldiers with complex personal and Family challenges. The branch receives compassionate reassignment requests from troops in all walks of life. Junior enlisted Soldiers who need to care for a senior Family member, Soldiers with spouses who require special medical care, or Soldiers with children who are part of the Exceptional Family Member Program.



“Nothing ever comes to me that’s good news,” Slaven said. “But being part of this branch is amazing, seeing the Family and the Soldier succeed and get the care they are needing is very rewarding for me.”



For those experiencing Family hardships, HRC’s Special Actions Branch stands ready to assist. There are many Army bases where troops and their Families can be stationed, but if the closest post is not reasonable for the situation there are other options available to help Soldiers continue to serve while getting their Families the care they need.



“The Human Resources Command can see if there are other spots for Soldiers to be stationed,” Slaven said. “For example, we have no bases in Nebraska, but we can contact the Cadet Command at University of Omaha and see if you could be an instructor there if you are needing to be in that location. We can contact Recruiting Command, or the Military Entrance Processing Command as well. We lean on our partners. It is very much a collaborative effort.”



Soldiers experiencing a hardship should communicate the situation to their chain of command. Army regulations 614-100 (officers) and 614-200 (enlisted) cover compassionate reassignment actions. If the hardship qualifies, Soldiers can submit a compassionate request. The request must be signed by a colonel or above in the Soldier’s chain of command, so having medical documentation and treatment records organized and ready to provide is helpful to get the Family to where they need to be as soon as possible.



“Always ask. Even if you aren’t sure you qualify,” Slaven emphasized.



Using the chain of command first is encouraged, but Soldiers can reach out to Special Actions directly if they have questions or need some help.



“I think sometimes Soldiers don’t know that they have options,” Bumaangla said. “There’s steps and paperwork with the process, but Mr. Slaven really helped me out during an incredibly stressful time for my Family and I’m thankful. I am serving my country, and my daughter is getting the care she needs.”



Bumaangla graduated from the Army Recruiter Course Feb. 29, and is now permanently stationed in Loma Linda. He plans to remain in the Army for at least 20 years and retire.



For questions regarding compassionate reassignments, Soldiers can email the Special Actions Branch at usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.epmd-compassionate-section@army.mil. For more general questions, email usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.epmd-special-actions-branch@army.mil.