    Special Actions Branch stands ready to help Soldiers, Families [Image 3 of 4]

    Special Actions Branch stands ready to help Soldiers, Families

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Erin Sherwood 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The Bumaangla’s pose for a family photo. Bumaangla’s youngest daughter (not pictured here) is currently recovering from a neurological disorder that required the Family to adjust their permanent change of station plans. The Special Actions Branch in the Army Human Resources Command worked with Bumaangla to get him and his family stationed in Loma Linda, California for his daughters care. Bumaangla recently graduated the Fort Knox Recruiting Course and is now working as an Army recruiter in Loma Linda (Courtesy photo from the Bumaangla family).

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:39
    Location: US
    This work, Special Actions Branch stands ready to help Soldiers, Families [Image 4 of 4], by Erin Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

