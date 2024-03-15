NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, U.S. and German Army Soldiers from the Theater Arieal Delivery Company (TADC), 5th Quartermaster (QM), U.S. Air Force Airman from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron (CRS) and Spanish Marines, from the Tercio de Armada, Reconnaissance Company, carry gear out the landing zone after conducting joint service jump operations over Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 12, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:20 Photo ID: 8293811 VIRIN: 240312-N-TC338-1420 Resolution: 3725x2980 Size: 3.06 MB Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rota Jump Ops [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.