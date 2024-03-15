Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rota Jump Ops

    Rota Jump Ops

    SPAIN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, U.S. and German Army Soldiers from the Theater Arieal Delivery Company (TADC), 5th Quartermaster (QM), U.S. Air Force Airman from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron (CRS) and Spanish Marines, from the Tercio de Armada, Reconnaissance Company, parachute down after conducting joint service jump operations over Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
