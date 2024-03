Rota Jump Ops

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, U.S. and German Army Soldiers from the Theater Arieal Delivery Company (TADC), 5th Quartermaster (QM), U.S. Air Force Airman from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron (CRS) and Spanish Marines, from the Tercio de Armada, Reconnaissance Company, standby on the flightline, conducting safety check gear before joint service jump operations over Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 12, 2024.

