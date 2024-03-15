95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, conduct a demonstration with Allied and partnered nations during a "Pony Express" at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany on March 14, 2024. The convoy support center training exercise was in preparation for upcoming operations during DEFENDER 2024.

