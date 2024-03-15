U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, conduct a demonstration with Allied and partnered nations during a "Pony Express" at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany on March 14, 2024. The convoy support center training exercise was in preparation for upcoming operations during DEFENDER 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 06:56
|Photo ID:
|8293763
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-MP101-7287
|Resolution:
|4979x3324
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT