95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted a week-long "Pony Express" at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany March 11-14, 2024. The convoy support center training exercise was in preparation for upcoming operations during DEFENDER 2024.



The 95th CSSB began its preparations for future operations at full steam by integrating Allied nation Soldiers in their week-long field training exercise focused on convoy support center operations which, included a proof of principle in fuel distribution. This integrated training is designed to prepare the battalion to work with and alongside Allied and partner nations during the Defender 24 exercise and in future real-world missions.



Training for the first two days focused on the deployment and operation of a 1600-gallon capacity fueling station. This specific training is where the multinational soldiers worked in conjunction with U.S. Soldiers to create an integrated task force that was able to establish and operate up to six stations simultaneously.



Lt. Col. Robin Eskelson, the 95th CSSB’s commander, explained the need for the fuel system proof of principle.



“With the central European pipeline ending in Germany, it’s really how do we combat large scale operations and get fuel to the force, and large amounts to the force quickly,” said Eskelson. “And that’s what our convoy support center hub really instigates.”



The field exercise concluded with a Distinguished Visitors Day, in which senior leaders from the participating militaries were shown not only the training their soldiers received but were also presented with other capabilities the 95th CSSB is capable of bringing to the fight.



Eskelson showcased the 95th CSSB’s theater maintenance capabilities, where the battalion can deploy a team anywhere in Europe to provide critical maintenance in austere environments. The DVs were not only shown the battalion’s field feeding capabilities but were treated to several types of field rations for tasting and were even included in the end of mission steak lunch provided to the Soldiers.



Col. Matthew Alexander, commander of 16th Sustainment Brigade and the 95th CSSB’s higher headquarters, amplified the importance of multinational interoperability.



“When you look at how we’re going to be asked to operate in NATO under the JSEC [Joint Supporting and Enabling Command] construct, you’re going to have to have several of these sites to sustain and support the movement of combat forces,” said Alexander. "These kits are an integral part of that, and we don’t have enough U.S. forces to do that on our own, so this interoperability training is crucial to providing that combat power if we ever go into a large-scale combat operation.”