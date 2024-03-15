U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade conduct a demonstration for Allied and partnered nations representatives during a "Pony Express" at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany on March 14, 2024. The convoy support center training exercise was in preparation for upcoming operations during DEFENDER 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 06:56
|Photo ID:
|8293762
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-FA699-1076
|Resolution:
|5732x3218
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT