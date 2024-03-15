Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express [Image 1 of 3]

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosts Pony Express

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    03.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade conduct a demonstration for Allied and partnered nations representatives during a "Pony Express" at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany on March 14, 2024. The convoy support center training exercise was in preparation for upcoming operations during DEFENDER 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Nahjier Williams)

