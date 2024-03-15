USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 4, 2024) Gunners Mate 1st Class Metala Teddy from Bacalod City, Philippines instructs a Sailor on shooting a M4 rifle during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 4. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

