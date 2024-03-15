Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 4, 2024) Gunners Mate 1st Class Metala Teddy from Bacalod City, Philippines instructs a Sailor on shooting a M4 rifle during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 4. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8293558
    VIRIN: 240304-N-PA311-2055
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SN Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Training
    Quals
    Always Ready
    First to Fight
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT