EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dino Rauf from Baghdad, Iraq, fires a M9 pistol during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 4. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8293557 VIRIN: 240304-N-PA311-1160 Resolution: 5160x3440 Size: 7.37 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SN Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.