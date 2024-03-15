Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dino Rauf from Baghdad, Iraq, fires a M9 pistol during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 4. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8293557
    VIRIN: 240304-N-PA311-1160
    Resolution: 5160x3440
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: BAGHDAD, IQ
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Training
    Quals
    Always Ready
    First to Fight
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

