USS Higgins (DDG 76) Gun Shoot

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 4, 2024) Operations Specialist 1st Class Seth Kasten from Fredricsburg, Virginia, fires a M9 pistol during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 4. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 by PO1 Hannah Fry