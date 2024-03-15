Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division prepare to disembark a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault training event as part of exercise Freedom Shield 24, in South Korea, March 13, 2024. FS24, a holistic military training program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops’ combat skills. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detahcment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 17:06 Photo ID: 8293188 VIRIN: 240313-Z-IU367-1105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.43 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Bethany Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.