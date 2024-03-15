U.S. Army Sgt. Qadiyr Ajala, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation, 2nd Combat Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division watches out the rear deck of the helicopter during an air assault training event as part of exercise Freedom Shield 24 (FS24), in South Korea, March 13, 2024. FS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 17:06 Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Bethany Anderson