Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division await their air assault landing into a training event during exercise Freedom Shield 24, in South Korea, March 13, 2024. The exercise challenges participants with realistic situations to bolster their ability to defend against any threat to the ROK. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8293187
|VIRIN:
|240313-Z-IU367-1104
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Bethany Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
