Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 3 of 4]

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division await their air assault landing into a training event during exercise Freedom Shield 24, in South Korea, March 13, 2024. The exercise challenges participants with realistic situations to bolster their ability to defend against any threat to the ROK. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8293187
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-IU367-1104
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Bethany Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission
    2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    helicopter
    air assault
    Republic of Korea
    3rd General Support Aviation
    partership
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    ROK-US Combined Division
    We Fly Together
    We Sail Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We ROK Together
    We Fight Tonight
    2nd Combat Aviation Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT