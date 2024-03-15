2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Joins with ROK Forces for Air Assault Training Mission

Republic of Korea Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division await their air assault landing into a training event during exercise Freedom Shield 24, in South Korea, March 13, 2024. The exercise challenges participants with realistic situations to bolster their ability to defend against any threat to the ROK. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bethany Anderson, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

