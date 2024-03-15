Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training [Image 6 of 7]

    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Palmer, with 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea-US Combined Division, gives ear protection to soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, before take-off aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a combined training exercise to enhance their air assault capabilities during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at training site in South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8293096
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-OF425-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rogelio Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training
    Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    100th MPAD
    자유의방패24
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We Rok Together
    Operation Freedom Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT