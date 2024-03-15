U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Palmer, with 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea-US Combined Division, supervises soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, before take-off aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for the combined training exercise to enhance their air assault capabilities during Freedom Shield 24, March 13, 2024, at training site in South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8293093 VIRIN: 240313-Z-OF425-1005 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 4.44 MB Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Shield 24, combined air assault training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rogelio Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.